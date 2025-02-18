Rekor Systems, Inc. Secures European Patent for Innovative Traffic Congestion Detection Technology

Rekor Systems announced a European patent for technology detecting traffic congestion, enhancing roadway safety and efficiency through AI and data insights.

Rekor Systems, Inc. announced that it has been awarded a European patent for its innovative technology that detects and quantifies irregular traffic congestion, building on a previous US patent. This development supports Rekor's mission to improve roadway safety and efficiency by utilizing artificial intelligence and data from multiple sources. The patented system employs machine learning to analyze traffic patterns and address anomalies in real-time, while also focusing on privacy by obfuscating personally identifiable information in traffic data. Furthermore, the company has secured patents for an image-processing technique that enhances vehicle recognition efficiently. Overall, these advancements are part of Rekor’s strategy to modernize transportation systems and provide better roadway intelligence through its various platforms.

Rekor Systems has been awarded a significant European patent for its innovative technology that detects and quantifies traffic congestion, expanding its intellectual property portfolio alongside its existing US patent.

The patented system uses advanced artificial intelligence and data analytics to improve roadway safety, efficiency, and sustainability, positioning Rekor as a leader in roadway intelligence solutions.

This new technology will enable governments and communities to manage traffic more effectively, addressing critical issues like congestion, accidents, and infrastructure weaknesses in real-time.

Rekor's commitment to data privacy is underscored by its secure traffic monitoring technology, which protects personally identifiable information, enhancing trust and compliance with regulations.

While awarding patents can be seen as a positive, the reliance on the novelty of these patents may indicate a lack of established market traction or revenue generation from existing solutions.

The extensive focus on future expectations and plans without providing current performance metrics may lead to skepticism regarding the company's actual market presence and effectiveness.

Highlighting a commitment to privacy through patents could draw attention to potential past or existing data privacy concerns that may impact customer trust and regulatory scrutiny.

What is the significance of Rekor's new European patent?

The European patent solidifies Rekor's innovation in detecting and quantifying irregular traffic congestion, enhancing roadway safety and efficiency.

How does Rekor's technology improve traffic management?

The technology utilizes data from various sources to identify congestion outliers and provides actionable intelligence for real-time traffic flow improvement.

What are the key features of Rekor's patented systems?

Rekor's patented systems include machine learning models, historical traffic baselines, and obfuscation techniques to protect personal data in traffic monitoring.

How does Rekor ensure data privacy in its traffic solutions?

Rekor employs a unique identifier system that anonymizes personally identifiable information while ensuring compliance with data privacy regulations.

What platforms are powered by Rekor's technology?

Rekor's technology powers several platforms including Rekor Scout®, Rekor Discover®, and Rekor Command®, enhancing roadway intelligence and infrastructure solutions.

Columbia, Md., Feb. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: REKR), a leader in roadway intelligence, today announced it has been awarded a key European patent for its groundbreaking technology designed to detect and quantify irregular traffic congestion. This patent is based on the same innovation previously approved by the US Patent Office. This achievement represents a major step forward in Rekor's mission to enhance roadway safety, efficiency, and sustainability through advanced artificial intelligence and data-driven insights.





The patented system leverages data from multiple sources, including in-vehicle sensors, roadway detectors, and online platforms, to identify and respond to congestion outliers. Combining machine learning models with historical traffic baselines delivers actionable intelligence to improve traffic flow and address real-time critical anomalies, such as accidents or infrastructure weaknesses.





"These US and European patents reflect our relentless commitment to innovation and our focus on delivering meaningful, scalable digital infrastructure solutions for roadways," said David Desharnais, President and CEO of Rekor Systems. "Traffic congestion isn’t just a frustration—it’s a global challenge that impacts safety, economic productivity, and environmental sustainability. Providing this to all of our customers, we are equipping governments and communities with the tools to more quickly and accurately predict, manage, and mitigate traffic issues in real time, transforming how roadways are planned and operated. Rekor is proud to lead the charge toward a future of safer, smarter, and more efficient mobility for everyone."





, further reinforcing its commitment to privacy. The technology replaces traditional recognition records containing personally identifying (PII) data with obfuscation records, ensuring that sensitive data is not exposed. By generating a unique identifier that converts PII data into an anonymized format while retaining necessary non-PII data, this approach allows traffic monitoring systems to operate securely while maintaining compliance with data privacy regulations. The obfuscation record is transmitted to the server instead of the original recognition record, preventing unauthorized access to personal details.





Rekor has also secured a patent for an image-processing technique that enhances vehicle recognition while reducing processing demands. The system first converts full-quality images into reduced-quality versions to identify objects of interest, such as vehicles and license plates. Simple geometric subsectors help refine the focus, allowing detailed image analysis to be applied only to relevant regions in the original high-quality image. This approach significantly lowers computational requirements while preserving the ability to extract critical vehicle-specific characteristics. By optimizing how roadway imagery is processed, this patented technology enhances the efficiency of Rekor’s AI-driven systems and reduces infrastructure costs for large-scale traffic monitoring.





The awarded patents are part of Rekor's broader strategy to revolutionize roadway intelligence through its Rekor Scout®, Rekor Discover®, and Rekor Command® platforms, powered by the Rekor One™ engine. Rekor continues to deliver next-generation solutions for modernizing transportation systems by integrating cutting-edge technology and AI capabilities.





Forward-Looking Statements









This press release and its links and attachments contain statements concerning Rekor Systems, Inc. and its future expectations, plans, and prospects that constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including statements regarding the impact of Rekor's core suite of AI-powered technology and the size and shape of the global market for the Company's products and services. Such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. For this purpose, any statements that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as "may," "should," "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "could," "intends," "target," "projects," "contemplates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "potential," or "continue," by the negative of these terms or by other similar expressions. You are cautioned that such statements are subject to many risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risk that actual circumstances, events or results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, particularly as a result of various risks and other factors identified in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date on which they were made and are based on management's assumptions and estimates as of such date. We do not undertake any obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of the receipt of new information, the occurrence of future events, or otherwise.









Media & Investor Relations Contact:







Rekor Systems, Inc.





Charles Degliomini







ir@rekor.ai









