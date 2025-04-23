Rekor Systems, Inc. Scheduled to Release First Quarter 2025 Financial Results on May 14, 2025

Rekor Systems, Inc. will release Q1 2025 financial results on May 14, 2025, followed by a conference call.

Quiver AI Summary

Rekor Systems, Inc. announced that it will release its financial results for the first quarter of 2025 on May 14, 2025, after the market closes, and will hold anearnings conference callat 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time on the same day. Interested participants can join the call by dialing in approximately 10 minutes early, with specific numbers provided for North America and international access. A replay of the call will be available online after two hours of the live session for two weeks. Rekor, a leader in roadway intelligence technology using AI and machine learning, focuses on collecting and analyzing mobility data to improve roadway safety and efficiency. The company emphasizes the innovative nature of its platform and invites further engagement through its website and social media channels.

Potential Positives

Rekor Systems will release its financial results for Q1 2025 on May 14, showcasing transparency and commitment to informing stakeholders.

The company will host anearnings conference callon the same day, allowing investors and analysts to engage directly and discuss performance metrics.

Rekor's highlighted position as a leader in roadway intelligence technology indicates a strong market presence and innovation in AI-enabled systems.

The inclusion of a replay option for the conference call enhances accessibility for interested parties who may not be able to attend the live event.

Potential Negatives

The announcement of financial results on May 14, 2025, may indicate that the company is facing scrutiny about its performance, implying possible concerns from investors regarding their financial health.

The reliance on forward-looking statements suggests uncertainty about future performance, which could raise red flags for investors looking for concrete results and guidance.

FAQ

When will Rekor Systems release its Q1 2025 financial results?

Rekor Systems will release its financial results on Wednesday, May 14, 2025, after market close.

What time is theearnings conference callscheduled?

Theearnings conference callis scheduled for 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time on the same day.

How can I participate in theearnings conference call

Interested participants can dial 877-407-8037 for North America or +1 201-689-8037 about 10 minutes before the call.

Will there be a replay of the conference call available?

Yes, a replay will be available approximately two hours after the live call for two weeks.

Where can I find more information about Rekor Systems?

More information about Rekor Systems can be found on their website at https://rekor.ai.

Full Release





COLUMBIA, Md., April 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: REKR) ("Rekor "or the" Company "), a leader in developing and implementing state-of-the-art roadway intelligence technology, today announced that it will release its financial results for the first quarter of 2025 on Wednesday, May 14, 2025, after market close. On the same day, the Company will host itsearnings conference callat 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss financial and operating results.







CONFERENCE CALL INFORMATION







Any person interested in participating in the call should please dial in approximately 10 minutes before the start of the call using the following information:







North America



:



Participant Dial-In:



877-407-8037 / +1 201-689-8037







Click here for participant International Toll-Free access numbers









Webcast:





https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=Po9nBsMQ









REPLAY INFORMATION







A replay will be available online approximately two hours after the live call for two weeks. To access the replay, use the following numbers:







Replay Dial-In



: 877-660-6853 / 201-612-7415







Access ID



: 13753513







Replay Duration



: two weeks.





An archived webcast will also be available to replay this conference call directly from the Company's website under Investors, Events & Presentations.







About Rekor Systems, Inc.







Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: REKR) is a leader in developing and implementing state-of-the-art roadway intelligence systems using AI-enabled computer vision and machine learning. As a pioneer in the implementation of digital infrastructure, Rekor is collecting, connecting, and organizing the world's mobility data – laying the foundation for a digitally-enabled operating system for the roadway. With our Rekor One® Roadway Intelligence Engine at the core of our technology, we aggregate and transform trillions of data points into intelligence through proprietary computer vision, machine learning, and big data analytics that power our platforms and applications. Our solutions provide actionable insights that give governments and businesses a comprehensive picture of roadways while providing a collaborative environment that drives the world to be safer, greener, and more efficient. To learn more, please visit our





Website:



https://rekor.ai



, and follow Rekor on social media on



LinkedIn



,



X (formerly Twitter



),



Threads



, and



Facebook



.







Forward-Looking Statements









This press release and its links and attachments contain statements concerning Rekor Systems, Inc. and its future expectations, plans, and prospects that constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including statements regarding the impact of Rekor's core suite of AI-powered technology and the size and shape of theglobal marketfor ALPR systems. Such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. For this purpose, any statements that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as "may," "should," "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "could," "intends," "target," "projects," "contemplates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "potential," or "continue," by the negative of these terms or by other similar expressions. You are cautioned that such statements are subject to many risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the statements regarding the use of proceeds from the sale of the Series A Notes in the offering and the risks that actual circumstances, events or results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, particularly as a result of various risks and other factors identified in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date on which they were made and are based on management's assumptions and estimates as of such date. We do not undertake any obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of the receipt of new information, the occurrence of future events, or otherwise.









Media & Investor Relations Contact:







Rekor Systems, Inc.





Charles Degliomini









ir@rekor.ai







