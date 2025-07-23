Rekor Systems, Inc. to Release Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results on August 12, 2025

Rekor Systems will announce Q2 2025 financial results on August 12, hosting a conference call at 4:30 p.m. ET.

Rekor Systems, Inc. announced that it will release its financial results for the second quarter of 2025 on August 12, 2025, after market close. The company will also host anearnings conference callthat day at 4:30 p.m. ET, providing insights into its financial and operational performance. Interested participants can dial in or access the call via webcast. A replay of the call will be available shortly after it concludes and will last for two weeks. Rekor is known for its advanced roadway intelligence technology, utilizing AI and machine learning to manage and analyze mobility data. The firm emphasizes the importance of its digital infrastructure in enhancing roadway safety and efficiency. Additionally, the press release includes forward-looking statements regarding the company's future operations and associated risks.

Potential Positives

Rekor Systems is set to release its financial results for Q2 2025, indicating transparency and accountability to investors.

The scheduledearnings conference callallows for direct communication with shareholders, fostering investor relations and engagement.

The inclusion of detailed call and replay information promotes accessibility and ensures that stakeholders can stay informed about the company's financial performance.

Rekor's description as a leader in roadway intelligence technology positions the company favorably within a growing market focused on smart infrastructure and AI-driven solutions.

Potential Negatives

The press release emphasizes forward-looking statements filled with uncertainties, which may create skepticism among investors regarding the company's future performance.

Mention of substantial risks and uncertainties in the forward-looking statements could indicate a lack of confidence in achieving projected outcomes, potentially affecting investor sentiment.

The reliance on complex technologies such as AI and machine learning raises concerns about the execution capabilities of the company and potential competitive pressures in the rapidly evolving tech landscape.

FAQ

When will Rekor Systems release its Q2 2025 financial results?

Rekor Systems will release its financial results on August 12, 2025, after market close.

What time is theearnings conference callscheduled?

Theearnings conference callis scheduled for 4:30 p.m. ET on August 12, 2025.

How can I participate in the conference call?

To participate, dial in approximately 10 minutes before the call at 877-407-8037 or +1 201-689-8037.

Will there be a replay of theearnings call

Yes, a replay will be available two hours after the call for two weeks.

Where can I find more information about Rekor Systems?

Visit Rekor's website at https://rekor.ai for more information and updates.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$REKR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 46 institutional investors add shares of $REKR stock to their portfolio, and 45 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Full Release



COLUMBIA, Md., July 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: REKR) ("Rekor "or the "Company"), a leader in developing and implementing state-of-the-art roadway intelligence technology, today announced that it will release its financial results for the second quarter of 2025 on Tuesday, August 12, 2025, after market close. On the same day, the Company will host its earnings conference call at 4:30 p.m. ET to discuss its financial and operating results.







CONFERENCE CALL INFORMATION







Any person interested in participating in the call should please dial in approximately 10 minutes before the start of the call using the following information:







North America



:



Participant Dial-In:



877-407-8037 / +1 201-689-8037







Click here for participant International Toll-Free access numbers









Webcast:





https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=GeLmOo4H









REPLAY INFORMATION







A replay will be available online approximately two hours after the live call for a period of two weeks. To access the replay, use the following numbers:











Replay Dial-In



: 877-660-6853 / 201-612-7415







Access ID



: 13753513







Replay Duration



: two weeks.





An archived webcast will also be available for replay on the Company's website, directly under Investors, Events & Presentations.







About Rekor Systems, Inc.







Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: REKR) is a leader in developing and implementing state-of-the-art roadway intelligence systems using AI-enabled computer vision and machine learning. As a pioneer in the implementation of digital infrastructure, Rekor is collecting, connecting, and organizing the world's mobility data – laying the foundation for a digitally-enabled operating system for the roadway. With our Rekor One® Roadway Intelligence Engine at the core of our technology, we aggregate and transform trillions of data points into intelligence through proprietary computer vision, machine learning, and big data analytics that power our platforms and applications. Our solutions provide actionable insights that give governments and businesses a comprehensive picture of roadways while providing a collaborative environment that drives the world to be safer, greener, and more efficient. To learn more, please visit our website: https://rekor.ai, and follow Rekor on social media on LinkedIn, X (formerly Twitter), Threads, and Facebook.





website:



https://rekor.ai



, and follow Rekor on social media on



LinkedIn



,



X (formerly Twitter



),



Threads



, and



Facebook



.







Forward-Looking Statements









This press release and its links and attachments contains forward looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 concerning Rekor Systems, Inc that involve substantial risks and uncertainties, including particularly statements regarding our future results of operations and financial position, business strategy, prospective products and services, timing and likelihood of success, plans and objectives of management for future operations and future results of current and anticipated products and services. These statements involve uncertainties, such as known and unknown risks, and are dependent on other important factors that may cause our actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from the future results, performance or achievements we express or imply. For this purpose, any statements that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as "may," "will," "should," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "could," "intend," "target," "project," "contemplates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "potential," or "continue," or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions described under the sections in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 entitled "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q. Given these risks and uncertainties, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. Readers are urged to carefully review and consider the various disclosures made in this Press Release and in other documents we file from time to time with the SEC that disclose risks and uncertainties that may affect our business. The forward-looking statements in this Press Release do not reflect the potential impact of any divestiture, merger, acquisition, or other business combination that had not been completed as of the date of this filing. Because forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified and some of which are beyond our control, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. We do not undertake any obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of the receipt of new information, the occurrence of future events, or otherwise.









Media & Investor Relations Contact:







Rekor Systems, Inc.





Charles Degliomini









ir@rekor.ai







The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.