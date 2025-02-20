Rekor Systems, Inc. Announces Record Annual and Quarterly Revenue Expected in FY2024 Financial Results Release

Rekor Systems, Inc. will report record revenue for FY2024 on March 31, 2025, followed by anearnings call

Quiver AI Summary

Rekor Systems, Inc. announced that it will report record annual and quarterly revenue for FY2024 on March 31, 2025, following market closure. On that day, the company will also hold anearnings conference callat 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss its financial and operational results. Rekor, which specializes in advanced roadway intelligence technology using AI and machine learning, aims to transform mobility data into actionable insights that enhance roadway safety, efficiency, and sustainability. Interested participants can join the call via provided dial-in numbers and access a replay afterward.

Potential Positives

Rekor Systems will report record annual and quarterly revenue for FY2024, indicating strong financial performance.

The company will host anearnings conference call providing an opportunity for stakeholders to engage directly with management about financial and operational results.

The press release highlights Rekor's leadership in roadway intelligence technology, showcasing its innovation in AI-enabled computer vision and machine learning.

Potential Negatives

The reliance on forward-looking statements introduces risk as it suggests potential uncertainty in achieving projected financial results, which could negatively impact investor confidence.

The lack of detailed information about the factors contributing to the "record" revenue may raise concerns about the sustainability of this growth and transparency in financial reporting.

There is no mention of any specific strategies or market conditions that could explain or support the anticipated financial success, which may lead to skepticism among stakeholders.

FAQ

When will Rekor Systems report its FY2024 financial results?

Rekor Systems will report its FY2024 financial results on March 31, 2025, after market close.

What is the conference call schedule for Rekor Systems?

The conference call is scheduled for March 31, 2025, at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

How can investors participate in theearnings conference call

Investors can participate by dialing 877-407-8037 or +1 201-689-8037 approximately 10 minutes before the call.

Will there be a replay of the conference call available?

Yes, a replay will be available online approximately two hours after the call for two weeks.

Where can I find more information about Rekor Systems?

You can learn more about Rekor Systems by visiting their website at https://rekor.ai.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$REKR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 45 institutional investors add shares of $REKR stock to their portfolio, and 51 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



COLUMBIA, Md., Feb. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: REKR) ("Rekor "or the" Company "), a leader in developing and implementing state-of-the-art roadway intelligence technology, today announced that it will report record annual and quarterly revenue when it releases financial results for FY2024 on Monday, March 31, 2025, after market close. On the same day, the Company will host itsearnings conference callat 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss financial and operating results.







CONFERENCE CALL INFORMATION







Any person interested in participating in the call should please dial in approximately 10 minutes before the start of the call using the following information:







North America



:



Participant Dial-In:



877-407-8037 / +1 201-689-8037







Click here for participant International Toll-Free access numbers









Webcast:





https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=UaMhmm4p









REPLAY INFORMATION







A replay will be available online approximately two hours after the live call for two weeks. To access the replay, use the following numbers:







Replay Dial-In



: 877-660-6853 / 201-612-7415







Access ID



: 13751639







Replay Duration



: two weeks.





An archived webcast will also be available to replay this conference call directly from the Company's website under Investors, Events & Presentations.







About Rekor Systems, Inc.







Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: REKR) is a leader in developing and implementing state-of-the-art roadway intelligence systems using AI-enabled computer vision and machine learning. As a pioneer in the implementation of digital infrastructure, Rekor is collecting, connecting, and organizing the world's mobility data – laying the foundation for a digitally-enabled operating system for the roadway. With our Rekor One® Roadway Intelligence Engine at the core of our technology, we aggregate and transform trillions of data points into intelligence through proprietary computer vision, machine learning, and big data analytics that power our platforms and applications. Our solutions provide actionable insights that give governments and businesses a comprehensive picture of roadways while providing a collaborative environment that drives the world to be safer, greener, and more efficient. To learn more, please visit our





website:



https://rekor.ai



, and follow Rekor on social media on



LinkedIn



,



X (formerly Twitter



),



Threads



, and



Facebook



.







Forward-Looking Statements









This press release and its links and attachments contain statements concerning Rekor Systems, Inc. and its future expectations, plans, and prospects that constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including statements regarding the impact of Rekor's core suite of AI-powered technology and the size and shape of theglobal marketfor ALPR systems. Such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. For this purpose, any statements that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as "may," "should," "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "could," "intends," "target," "projects," "contemplates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "potential," or "continue," by the negative of these terms or by other similar expressions. You are cautioned that such statements are subject to many risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the statements regarding the use of proceeds from the sale of the Series A Notes in the offering and the risks that actual circumstances, events or results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, particularly as a result of various risks and other factors identified in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date on which they were made and are based on management's assumptions and estimates as of such date. We do not undertake any obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of the receipt of new information, the occurrence of future events, or otherwise.









Media & Investor Relations Contact:







Rekor Systems, Inc.





Charles Degliomini









ir@rekor.ai







The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.