Rekor Systems (FRA:38E) Price Target Increased by 41.15% to 3.68

The average one-year price target for Rekor Systems (FRA:38E) has been revised to 3.68 / share. This is an increase of 41.15% from the prior estimate of 2.60 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 3.43 to a high of 4.01 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 6.25% from the latest reported closing price of 3.46 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 83 funds or institutions reporting positions in Rekor Systems. This is a decrease of 4 owner(s) or 4.60% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 38E is 0.10%, an increase of 180.69%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.58% to 24,728K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Arctis Global holds 8,008K shares representing 11.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,090K shares, representing an increase of 23.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 38E by 290.66% over the last quarter.

Cantor Fitzgerald, L. P. holds 3,162K shares representing 4.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,172K shares, representing a decrease of 0.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 38E by 50.14% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 2,265K shares representing 3.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,265K shares, representing an increase of 0.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 38E by 362.87% over the last quarter.

Shay Capital holds 2,150K shares representing 3.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 788K shares, representing an increase of 63.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 38E by 176.50% over the last quarter.

D. Scott Neal holds 1,611K shares representing 2.34% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.