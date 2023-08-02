Rekor Systems (FRA:38E) Price Target Increased by 14.18% to 2.60

The average one-year price target for Rekor Systems (FRA:38E) has been revised to 2.60 / share. This is an increase of 14.18% from the prior estimate of 2.28 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 2.29 to a high of 2.98 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 4.18% from the latest reported closing price of 2.50 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 86 funds or institutions reporting positions in Rekor Systems. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 1.15% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 38E is 0.05%, a decrease of 70.79%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 31.69% to 27,192K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Arctis Global holds 6,090K shares representing 9.85% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Armistice Capital holds 6,015K shares representing 9.73% ownership of the company.

Cantor Fitzgerald, L. P. holds 3,172K shares representing 5.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,952K shares, representing an increase of 6.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 38E by 15.66% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 2,265K shares representing 3.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,218K shares, representing an increase of 2.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 38E by 1.43% over the last quarter.

D. Scott Neal holds 1,611K shares representing 2.61% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

