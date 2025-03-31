Stocks
REKR

REKOR SYSTEMS Earnings Results: $REKR Reports Quarterly Earnings

March 31, 2025 — 06:50 pm EDT

Written by Quiver EarningsTracker for Quiver Quantitative->

REKOR SYSTEMS ($REKR) posted quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 31st. The company reported earnings of -$0.22 per share, missing estimates of -$0.09 by $0.13. The company also reported revenue of $13,280,000, beating estimates of $13,170,750 by $109,250.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $REKR stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

REKOR SYSTEMS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 45 institutional investors add shares of REKOR SYSTEMS stock to their portfolio, and 51 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

  • CANTOR FITZGERALD, L. P. added 3,423,359 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $5,340,440
  • ARCTIS GLOBAL LLC added 2,275,000 shares (+22.7%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $2,684,500
  • LUMINUS MANAGEMENT LLC removed 1,513,535 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,361,114
  • SHAY CAPITAL LLC removed 1,250,000 shares (-39.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,950,000
  • NUVEEN ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 880,840 shares (-90.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,374,110
  • MARSHALL WACE, LLP removed 749,733 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,169,583
  • CITADEL ADVISORS LLC removed 662,263 shares (-99.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,033,130

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.


This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Quiver Quantitative logo
Quiver Quantitative Contributor
Track the performance and holdings of backtested trading strategies built on Quiver's datasets-> Build and test your own strategies, using Quiver's data-> Be the first to know the most important updates across all our datasets-> More articles by this author->

Stocks mentioned

REKR

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.