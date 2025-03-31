REKOR SYSTEMS Earnings Results: $REKR Reports Quarterly Earnings

REKOR SYSTEMS ($REKR) posted quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 31st. The company reported earnings of -$0.22 per share, missing estimates of -$0.09 by $0.13. The company also reported revenue of $13,280,000, beating estimates of $13,170,750 by $109,250.
REKOR SYSTEMS Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 45 institutional investors add shares of REKOR SYSTEMS stock to their portfolio, and 51 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- CANTOR FITZGERALD, L. P. added 3,423,359 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $5,340,440
- ARCTIS GLOBAL LLC added 2,275,000 shares (+22.7%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $2,684,500
- LUMINUS MANAGEMENT LLC removed 1,513,535 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,361,114
- SHAY CAPITAL LLC removed 1,250,000 shares (-39.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,950,000
- NUVEEN ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 880,840 shares (-90.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,374,110
- MARSHALL WACE, LLP removed 749,733 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,169,583
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC removed 662,263 shares (-99.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,033,130
