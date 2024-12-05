News & Insights

Reko International Reports First Quarter Profitability

December 05, 2024 — 02:32 pm EST

Reko International (TSE:REKO) has released an update.

Reko International Group Inc. has returned to profitability in the first quarter of fiscal 2025, reporting a net income of $88 and improved earnings per share. Despite a 25.3% decline in sales due to project timing and backlog issues, the company achieved a higher gross profit margin and better cash position.

