News & Insights

Stocks

Reko International Enhances Board with Strategic Appointments

November 01, 2024 — 08:39 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Canadian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Reko International (TSE:REKO) has released an update.

Reko International Group Inc. has appointed Diana Colella and Peng-Sang Cau as new board members, enhancing its leadership with their expertise in business transformation and innovation. These appointments aim to support Reko’s growth and market expansion in North American manufacturing. The new board members will stand for election at the upcoming annual general meeting.

For further insights into TSE:REKO stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.