Reko International Enhances Board with Strategic Appointments

Reko International (TSE:REKO) has released an update.

Reko International Group Inc. has appointed Diana Colella and Peng-Sang Cau as new board members, enhancing its leadership with their expertise in business transformation and innovation. These appointments aim to support Reko’s growth and market expansion in North American manufacturing. The new board members will stand for election at the upcoming annual general meeting.

