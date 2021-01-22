Rekeep offers premium for governance issues

LONDON, January 22 (IFR) - Rekeep, an Italian laundry and sterilisation services company, encouraged investors to look past its governance issues by offering a chunky yield to participate in its five-year non-call two senior secured bond.

The company (B2/B, both negative) announced the €350m trade last Monday with a yield of the 8% area. Final pricing was 7.25% after price talk edged lower to the 7.75% area on Wednesday. Average yields for Single B paper are 4.36%, according to the iBoxx EUR liquid high-yield B index.

Investors asked for a premium both for the company's historical governance issues and also to compensate for future volatility in the name, said a source familiar with the deal.

"The market gave [leads] the message that it needed to be compensated for risk/reward. There's obviously history with this name – but a lot of the noise and uncertainty around the allegations have been cleared out. The decision wasn't favourable to the company, but at least the impact of the litigation is known," said the source.

"Once you can box what the issues are, then you can get to the price that will make people comfortable with that risk. The fundamental credit is strong, but the reward from a coupon perspective has to be sufficient to obviate the potential volatility that this bond may give you."

Proceeds from the bond will be used to refinance Rekeep's 9% June 2022s – the notes issued last time the company came to market, in 2017, according to Refinitiv Eikon data.

Serving a ban

Rekeep is currently subject to a six-month ban from public tenders in Italy, a measure imposed by the Italian anti-corruption authority (ANAC) after a case around a tender for cleaning services for the Santobono-Pausilipon Public Health Agency, in which the company failed to provide a certain document. The ban, which was confirmed by the Italian Supreme Court in December, will end in June.

The company also has to pay a €79.8m fine relating to an facilities management tender for premises used as offices for Italian public entities (the FM4 case) – a material amount relative to the size of the company's Ebitda, Moody's analysts noted.

"Were it not for the coupon, we wouldn't be looking at it," said one high-yield investor. "They say their legal problems are behind them, but the company has had major governance issues. We have to look at it because of the levels they're talking about, but you do have to wonder whether the past is behind it. Are you getting compensated for past behaviour or are you getting this coupon because there's a strong possibility of future surprises?"

The company may well face other indirect consequences from the negative outcomes of the two major litigations – such as the exclusion from upcoming tenders and the enforcement of certain bid bonds, said Moody's analysts in a report published on Monday.

In addition to the Santobono-Pausilipon and FM4 cases, the company and its employees could be involved in other litigations and investigations which may result in further monetary fines or bans, wrote analysts.

"While we like Rekeep's resilience to the pandemic, solid backlog and moderate leverage, we still believe that the risk overhang from the legal investigations warrants a premium over other Single B bonds," wrote CreditSights analysts on Wednesday.

Public tenders in Italy generate €400m a year in revenue for the company, wrote S&P analysts in a 2020 report. However, the ban will not cost the company that much, as it does not apply to business already in the company's pipeline. In addition, Rekeep believes that only the Rekeep SpA legal entity is subject to the ban, while other companies within the group can continue to bid for tenders.

High-yield analysts from Spread Research said that the company's revenues have been resilient to the coronavirus pandemic – it has high exposure to the healthcare industry – and said that the group's liquidity should be sufficient to absorb the impact of the payments of the coming fines.

Joint global coordinators and joint physical bookrunners were JP Morgan (B&D) and UniCredit Bank. Joint bookrunners were Goldman Sachs and Credit Suisse.

(Reporting by Eleanor Duncan, editing by Philip Wright)