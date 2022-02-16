US Markets

Rejecting Trump claim, Biden orders release of White House logs to Jan. 6 panel -NYT

Contributor
Susan Heavey Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

President Joe Biden has rejected former President Donald Trump's executive privilege claims and has ordered White House visitor logs to be released to the panel investigating the deadly Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol, the New York Times reported on Wednesday, citing a letter to the National Archives.

WASHINGTON, Feb 16 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden has rejected former President Donald Trump's executive privilege claims and has ordered White House visitor logs to be released to the panel investigating the deadly Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol, the New York Times reported on Wednesday, citing a letter to the National Archives.

(Reporting by Susan Heavey; Editing by Doina Chiacu)

((sheavey@thomsonreuters.com; +1-202-898-8300;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular