Rejecting Trump claim, Biden grants Jan. 6 panel access to White House logs -NYT

Adds details from report, background

WASHINGTON, Feb 16 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden has rejected former President Donald Trump's executive privilege claims and ordered White House visitor logs to be released to the panel investigating the deadly Jan. 6, 2021 attack, the New York Times reported on Wednesday.

Citing a letter to the National Archives, the Times said Biden granted congressional investigators access to the data “in light of the urgency” of their work probing Trump supporters' violent siege at the U.S. Capitol last year, and ordered the agency to turn over the logs within 15 days.

Representatives for the U.S. National Archives and Records Administration (NARA) could not be immediately reached for comment. Representatives for Trump, a Republican, also could not be immediately reached.

The White House also could not be immediately reached.

Biden, a Democrat, last year also rejected Trump's bid to block the U.S. House of Representatives Jan. 6 committee from accessing batches of documents from his time at the White House. Federal courts also rejected Trump's lawsuit seeking to withhold the records.

(Reporting by Doina Chiacu and Susan Heavey Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

((sheavey@thomsonreuters.com; +1-202-898-8300;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.