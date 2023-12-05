Rejecting 3M, DuPont PFAS settlements risks decade-long legal fights, judge warns

By Clark Mindock

Dec 5 (Reuters) - The U.S. judge overseeing thousands of lawsuits over toxic "forever chemicals" on Tuesday warned that any water utility that opts out of proposed settlements with 3M MMM.N, DuPont de Nemours DD.N and others may have to wait a decade to resolve their individual cases.

U.S. District Judge Richard Gergel in Charleston, South Carolina, issued the warning as water utilities are reviewing two proposed settlements worth a combined nearly $11.5 billion that would help pay to clean up drinking water polluted with per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, or PFAS. Those settlements could be derailed if too many water utilities opt out.

PFAS are a class of chemicals that have been used in a wide variety of products from firefighting foams to nonstick pans, and have been tied to cancer and other diseases.

Gergel said he had been advised that some water utilities have been told their cases would be "promptly" removed to different courts for resolution should they opt out, but that any party relying on that information is "misinformed." Gergel is overseeing thousands of lawsuits that have been consolidated in his court related to PFAS pollution from firefighting foams, including the water utility cases.

Final approval of a $1.19 billion settlement agreed to by DuPont, Chemours CC.N and Corteva CTVA.N is set to be considered at a Dec. 14 hearing, while final approval of 3M's $10.3 billion settlement is scheduled to be considered in February. The water utilities faced a deadline to opt out of the DuPont settlement Monday, and have until Dec. 11 to opt out of the 3M settlement.

The deals will not go through if a certain number of utilities opt out, but that threshold is not public. A handful of cities and water districts have filed to opt out of the settlements, while more than 22 local governments and agencies in New York, Texas, Colorado, California and elsewhere had called the deals inadequate.

Gergel said any utility that opts out of the settlements should not expect their cases will be resolved quickly. He said individual cases will not be remanded to their original courts and would instead remain part of the multidistrict litigation for the "foreseeable future.”

It is "realistic" to think individual cases could "take up to a decade" to resolve on their own, he said.

Attorneys representing water utilities that have opted out did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Paul Napoli, a lead attorney who helped negotiate the settlements on behalf of the plaintiffs, said the judge's order "should serve as a sobering reminder of the immense challenges and delays inherent in pursuing individual litigation paths."

A 3M spokesperson said CEO Mike Roman told financial analysts Monday morning when asked about water utilities opting out of the deal that the company is committed to working to resolve their concerns.

The case is In Re Aqueous Film-Forming Foams Products Liability Litigation, U.S. District Court for the District of South Carolina, case No. 2:18-mn-02873.

For the plaintiffs: Paul Napoli of Napoli Shkolnik; Michael London of Douglas & London; and Scott Summy of Baron & Budd

For 3M: Richard Bulger, Daniel Ring and Michael Olsen of Mayer Brown

For DuPont: Molly Craig of the Hood Law Firm

(Reporting by Clark Mindock)

