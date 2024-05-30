Reject Shop Director Buys More Shares

Reject Shop Limited (AU:TRS) has released an update.

Nicholas David Perkins, a director at The Reject Shop Limited, has increased his stake in the company by purchasing 8,720 ordinary shares on the market, bringing his total holdings to 55,866 shares. The transaction, which occurred on May 28, 2024, involved a cash consideration of $29,914.57. There were no changes in director’s interests in contracts, and the trade was not conducted during a closed period.

