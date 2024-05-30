News & Insights

Stocks

Reject Shop Director Buys More Shares

May 30, 2024 — 07:40 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Reject Shop Limited (AU:TRS) has released an update.

Nicholas David Perkins, a director at The Reject Shop Limited, has increased his stake in the company by purchasing 8,720 ordinary shares on the market, bringing his total holdings to 55,866 shares. The transaction, which occurred on May 28, 2024, involved a cash consideration of $29,914.57. There were no changes in director’s interests in contracts, and the trade was not conducted during a closed period.

For further insights into AU:TRS stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.