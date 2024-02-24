Reject Shop (ASX:TRS) Price Target Decreased by 12.38% to 5.78

The average one-year price target for Reject Shop (ASX:TRS) has been revised to 5.78 / share. This is an decrease of 12.38% from the prior estimate of 6.59 dated January 16, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 4.80 to a high of 7.04 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 11.07% from the latest reported closing price of 5.20 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 21 funds or institutions reporting positions in Reject Shop. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TRS is 0.01%, an increase of 20.15%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.82% to 710K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 261K shares representing 0.68% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Asia Pacific Small Company Series holds 182K shares representing 0.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 188K shares, representing a decrease of 3.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TRS by 3.35% over the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 143K shares representing 0.37% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - International Vector Equity Portfolio Shares holds 26K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 20K shares, representing an increase of 23.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TRS by 36.13% over the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - World ex U.S. Core Equity Portfolio Institutional Class Shares holds 14K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.