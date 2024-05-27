Reject Shop Advances Share Buy-back Program

Reject Shop Limited (AU:TRS) has released an update.

The Reject Shop Limited has updated the market with a notification of an on-market buy-back, with 51,892 ordinary fully paid shares being repurchased on the previous day. This brings the total number of shares bought back to 676,774 since the initial notification of the buy-back on August 24, 2023. The announcement, dated May 28, 2024, is part of the company’s ongoing strategy to manage its capital effectively.

