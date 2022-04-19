REITs vs. Direct Real Estate Holdings: Should Family Offices Take Their Portfolios Public?

Real estate investment trusts (REITs) offer an easy way for the average individual investor to invest in real estate. They trade just like stocks, which means you don't have to be an accredited investor to dive in, unlike other types of real estate funds. REITs also help you avoid some of the pitfalls of owning real estate directly.

Why REITs in general tend to be great investments

However, the benefits of investing in REITs extend much further. For example, history shows us that REITs, on average, offer excellent investment returns. In 2021, the REIT sector was one of the best-performing sectors in the S&P 500 with a total return of 46.2%, including dividends, compared to the index's overall total return of 28.7%.

Looking over the long term, a study conducted by CEM Benchmarking found that publicly traded REITs owned by pension funds outperformed all other real estate investment types between 1998 and 2019. REITs generated an average annual net return, excluding managers' fees, of 10.69%.

One of the reasons REITs offer higher total returns is the fact that they are required to hand out 90% or more of their taxable profits to shareholders in the form of dividends. This makes publicly traded REITs an excellent choice for fixed-income investors. The S&P 500 has a dividend yield of 1.4%, while the real estate sector on its own has a dividend yield of 2.5%.

While this study may be meaningful for retail investors (who may not be looking at their management fees!), we would like to show how a little financial engineering can yield dramatic results for family offices that lever their real estate investments and use them to originate publicly traded REITs. This strategy especially works in an environment in which the forward-looking yield expectation for REITs is only 3%, not 10%.

I sat down with Barry Kostiner of Legacy Education Alliance to talk about investing in real estate and why investors will find that they enjoy higher returns when they convert their real estate portfolio into a REIT. He also demonstrated that when you look at the numbers, it makes sense to convert your family office or other substantial direct real estate holdings (typically over $150 million in net equity valuation) into a REIT.

This discussion is based on a presentation he gave on March 30 at the Family Office Experiences conference in Dubai.

Q: Why is it a good idea to take private real estate holdings public by placing them in a REIT?

A: I'm going to start with an example. Let's say we buy $100 million worth of real estate in the form of multifamily residential units and hotels. Deals like this are usually extremely levered.

Then we arrange $70 million in financing from a bank and $30 million in preferred equity. After all this is settled, the equity investment ends up being only $10 million for capital expenditures and fees, resulting in more than 90% leverage for the transaction.

When we acquired the real estate portfolio, its net operating income was $10 million per year in aggregate, but through some extra work, we're able to increase that net operating income to $12 million a year. By the time the deal is settled, we'll quickly see that the investor who contributed the $10 million in equity is enjoying a sizable return.

Q: Is now a good time to invest in real estate? The pandemic caused some serious valuation issues with some categories of real estate, particularly hotels, which you used in your example.

A: Of course, Covid did shut down hotels just as it grounded planes and confined people to their homes. In addition, there was a dramatic increase in renters who couldn't pay their rent because they found themselves suddenly out of work. As a result, rent delinquencies in multifamily residential properties soared, placing pressure on landlords, who struggled to meet their debt obligations.

However, the economy is quickly returning to normal. Leisure travel is picking back up as we move toward the summer months, and unemployment is at record lows, returning rent delinquencies to normal levels. Looking forward, I expect operating income for hotels and yields on multifamily properties to return to normal.

Q: How are real estate prices looking right now for the types of properties you're talking about?

A: Based on my conversations with investors in these types of real estate, I believe you could buy a sizable portfolio containing mid-tier properties with a valuation based on a discount factor of 8% to 12% on its net operating income on a medium-term, forward-looking basis. That includes a modest amount of capital investment and improvement in occupancy.

Q: Let's talk about the financial engineering involved in taking a portfolio of private real estate holdings public through the formation of a REIT. That term "financial engineering" often has negative connotations, but can you give us some examples of what types of returns we can expect on different types of real estate?

A: Of course, there are different ways to approach a real estate portfolio from an investment standpoint. For comparison, I like to look at returns to four different investor classes. The first is 70% bank debt with 30-year amortization and an interest rate of 4%.

The second is preferred equity with 10% interest-only payments per year, plus a 10% equity kicker.

The third class is an equity investor with a subordinated return of investment at exit, plus 60% equity in the real estate contained in the portfolio.

Finally, I consider how much of a return the management team would enjoy if they charged a 5% management fee and collected the 30% residual equity upon exit.

Q: Can you explain how the return is calculated for each of these investor classes?

A: Let's do some basic math to set things up. Let’s apply a 10% discount factor (cap rate) to a portfolio expected to generate $10 million in net operating income every year, resulting in a valuation of $100 million. We pull this out of the formula for a perpetuity, similar to a bond that has a steady cash flow forever. To calculate the value of the bond, we divide the cash flow by the discount factor, which is $10 million per year in cash flow, divided by the 10% discount factor. That results in a present value of $100 million.

When we improve the portfolio's net operating income to $12 million per year and then sell it to an investor who assigns a 7% discount factor to the net operating income, the valuation becomes $171 million, or $12 million in net operating income divided by the 7% discount factor.

Publicly traded REITs are typically priced at an implied discount factor of 3% in the current low-interest-rate environment. That means the same portfolio would contribute $400 million to the enterprise value of the REIT, or $12 million divided by 3%.

This table shows the economics enjoyed by the different investor classes in this example of a levered $100 million portfolio that is improved and then sold for $171 million. In this illustration, the net operating income is improved to $12 million at the end of three years. It includes 5% in management fees, and the portfolio is sold at a 7% discount factor, resulting in net proceeds of $162.9 million. That leaves $65.7 million to be distributed among the equity holders.

As you can see, the equity investor enjoys an investment rate of return of 70% after a three-year exit, but there's still a nice return for the preferred equity holder and a sizable payout for the deal team. The 90% leverage enjoyed by the equity investor is a key driver of this outsized return.

Q: So in short, what are the benefits enjoyed by investors who use their real estate holdings to create a publicly traded REIT?

A: When I first started my career in deal structuring at Goldman Sachs for large energy clients, I was often confronted with the question, ‘What does Goldman make?’” The illustration of flipping a real estate portfolio to a REIT for a 70%+ return to the portfolio equity holder inspired me to look into how REITs make money for their GP investors and management teams.

Since retail investors buy REITs with low yield expectations, a deal that a private investor is happy to sell for $171 million is worth $400 million to the owners of the publicly traded REIT. By starting a publicly traded REIT, real estate investors are able to participate in the additional profits associated with the low yields implied in REIT share prices.

Owning a publicly traded REIT brings you the maximum valuation and enables you to monetize it over time while also planning for taxes and distributing your assets among your family members or other heirs. Choosing the REIT structure also enables you to retain control over the property and leverage its equity value to make additional investments.

Finally, a REIT provides you with a platform through which you can raise capital from public equity investors to significantly lever the assets under management and grow the portfolio.

Q: Can you share any publicly traded REITs that put this all into perspective?

A: I like to use the Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF (NYSE:VNQ) as an example because it represents direct ownership in the largest REITs. Its assets are worth more than $83 billion and have a yield of a little over 2%.

Here are some other REITs by total assets under management:

Source: Yahoo Finance, 27 Mar 22. All financial numbers are $ million

In particular, I like Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) and New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ). Both offer outsized yields at 12% and 9%, respectively. The industry as a whole averages a yield of around 3%.

I'd also like to call attention to the number of employees each of these REITs have and the amount of revenue per employee. Annaly and New Residential are opposites, with Annaly having the least employees and highest revenue per employee, and New Residential having the most employees and least revenue per employee, even while having a yield that's three times higher than that of the average REIT.

Both Annaly and New Residential invest primarily in mortgages and financial instruments rather than holding real estate assets directly. This causes me to believe that, using financial engineering, could take a traditional property REIT and significantly increase the yield enjoyed by investors.

Another REIT I like to call attention to is mall operator Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG), which owns and operates its assets directly. It also has a significantly higher yield than the other REITs, although it isn't in the same category as REITs focused on leveraged financial assets.

Q: Do you have any overall thoughts you would like to share?

A: With the current market turmoil, I expect there will be many opportunities for distressed acquisitions and creative financing. Family offices that are comfortable taking their investments public could gain significant returns from capitalizing on the gap in valuation between private and public valuations.

