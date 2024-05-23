News & Insights

REITs or Private Markets for Real Estate Investment

May 23, 2024 — 11:05 am EDT

In 2023, the housing market reached unprecedented heights, with median home prices soaring to an all-time high of $389,800.

While mortgage rates reached 40-year highs there was still robust demand as the microeconomics of the market continued to put upward pressure on prices. Experts predict that this trend will continue into 2024, as mortgage rates are expected to decline due to the Federal Reserve’s plan to lower benchmark interest rates.

REITs, traded on stock exchanges, allow investors to gain exposure to real estate without direct property ownership. They distribute at least 90% of taxable income to shareholders through dividends. 

While real estate investment trusts (REITs) are popular for diversifying portfolios and generating passive income, the private real estate market also offers rewarding opportunities. They can have higher IRR with more active positions but carry increased liquidity risk. 

Finsum: Investors should be extra cautious of liquidity risk in high interest rates, but the returns could certainly be worth it. 

