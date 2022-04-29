REITs For Dividend Income
Most people think of alternatives as either a hedge in their portfolio against traditional market swings, or a big return generator with more risk, but REITs can be a great income generator. Dynex Captial is a great REIT with a 10.38% dividend as of April, and Citadel is a huge holder in the company. Gladstone Commercial real estate has a strong 6.71% dividend and never misses its distribution so it’s ultra-reliable. Finally, LTC Properties has a similar 6.31% dividend but has strong hedge fund love. Their recent acquisition of LuxeRehab is a signal of their strength and has a good track record with tenants.
Finsum: REITs have lots of dividend options and are a good income alternative for those seeking a solution in this market, however it does have risk.
- reits
- income
- alternatives
