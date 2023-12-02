REITs Could Rally in 2024 if Fed Cuts Rates

REIT stocks have endured a brutal two year period primarily due to the headwind of rising rates. Now, there is some optimism that the Fed could be done hiking and its next major move will be to cut rates in 2024 as inflation declines to its desired level. Yet, the sector does face some real challenges in the coming year especially in areas with weaker fundamentals.

At the Nareit REITworld 2023 annual conference, investors and Wall Street analysts shared their perspective on the sector. Steve Sakwa, the senior managing director and senior equity research analyst at Evercore ISI noted some weakness in apartments and self-storage while noting strength in senior housing, industrials, and healthcare.

A catalyst for the data center space could be companies spending on artificial intelligence (AI) with this positive catalyst lasting for 3 to 5 years. He expects 3 to 4 rate cuts in 2024, which he believes will push REIT stocks 15 to 20% higher.

Jeff Horowitz, the global head of real estate, gaming, and lodging at BofA Securities struck an optimistic tone. He sees public companies being in a good place with an average maturity of five-years at below 4% and could see a wave of REIT IPOs in 2024 as well.

Finsum: REIT stocks have underperformed for 2 years. Now, there are some reasons for optimism with many expecting the Fed to cut rates in 2024 and opportunities in some parts of the real estate market.

