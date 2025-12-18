Reitman's Cda A NV Profit Retreats In Q3

(RTTNews) - Reitman's Cda A NV (RET_A.TO) revealed earnings for third quarter that Dropped, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line totaled C$0.9 million, or C$0.02 per share. This compares with C$2.1 million, or C$0.04 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 3.8% to C$194.9 million from C$187.7 million last year.

Reitman's Cda A NV earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: C$0.9 Mln. vs. C$2.1 Mln. last year. -EPS: C$0.02 vs. C$0.04 last year. -Revenue: C$194.9 Mln vs. C$187.7 Mln last year.

