Reitar Logtech Launches Pine Forest Holdings to Innovate Food Supply Chain and Smart Agriculture Solutions

July 07, 2025 — 08:20 am EDT

Reitar Logtech launched Pine Forest Holdings to enhance its food supply chain with smart logistics and blockchain technology.

Quiver AI Summary

Reitar Logtech has launched its wholly-owned subsidiary, Pine Forest Holdings Limited, which will focus on creating a vertically integrated food supply chain. This initiative will enhance the company’s smart agriculture and food supply ecosystem, featuring a collaboration with Rich Harvest Agricultural Produce Limited to utilize over 1,333 hectares in mainland China for sourcing a variety of food products. Pine Forest Holdings aims to improve food safety and freshness through an automated cold chain system located in Kwai Chung, complemented by expanded prepared food processing operations. The subsidiary will leverage Reitar Logtech’s technologies, including blockchain for traceability and IoT for cold chain management, while also implementing a digital asset reserve strategy anchored in Bitcoin to enhance financial efficiency within the supply chain. Looking ahead, Pine Forest Holdings plans to replicate its successful model in Southeast Asia, promoting a modernized and transparent food circulation system.

Potential Positives

  • Establishment of Pine Forest Holdings marks a significant expansion into the food supply chain, enhancing Reitar Logtech's market presence and capabilities.
  • Integration of a vertically aligned food supply chain from sourcing to sales increases operational efficiency and product freshness, solidifying Reitar's competitive advantage.
  • The digital asset reserve strategy, including the launch of proprietary tokens, positions Reitar Logtech as a pioneer in integrating blockchain finance with traditional supply chain processes, improving liquidity and transparency.
  • Plans to replicate the successful food supply chain model in Southeast Asia highlight growth potential and the ability to address broader market needs.

Potential Negatives

  • The establishment of a subsidiary may indicate that the company is experiencing challenges in its current operations, necessitating the creation of a separate entity to manage its food supply chain focus.
  • The reliance on Bitcoin and the announcement of a digital asset reserve strategy could raise concerns among investors about the volatility and regulatory risks associated with cryptocurrency.
  • The ambitious plans to replicate the business model in Southeast Asia might overextend resources or fail to resonate with local markets, leading to potential financial strain.

FAQ

What is Pine Forest Holdings?

Pine Forest Holdings is a subsidiary of Reitar Logtech focusing on the vertically integrated food supply chain.

How does Pine Forest Holdings enhance food safety?

Pine Forest Holdings uses an automated cold chain warehouse to ensure food safety and freshness from origin to consumers.

What technologies are applied by Pine Forest Holdings?

Pine Forest Holdings utilizes blockchain traceability, digital payment integration, and intelligent cold chain management technologies.

What is Reitar Logtech’s digital asset reserve strategy?

Reitar Logtech has launched a digital asset reserve strategy totaling up to USD 1.5 billion, introducing RBTC and RHKD stablecoins.

How will Pine Forest Holdings expand in Southeast Asia?

Pine Forest Holdings plans to replicate its successful food supply chain model to promote modernization in Southeast Asia.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.


Full Release



HONG KONG, July 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As a pioneer in smart logistics and supply chain innovation, Reitar Logtech (NASDAQ: RITR), building on its previously announced Bitcoin reserve strategy, today officially announced the establishment of its wholly owned subsidiary, Pine Forest Holdings Limited (“Pine Forest Holdings”). Pine Forest Holdings will focus on the vertically integrated food supply chain, offering seamless integration from food sourcing, cold chain logistics, prepared food and food manufacturing, to local sales. This milestone marks the comprehensive realization of the Group’s smart agriculture and food supply chain ecosystem.




Direct Sourcing from Origin to Local Sales



In collaboration with Rich Harvest Agricultural Produce Limited—an Asian leader in smart agriculture and a strategic partner of Reitar—Pine Forest Holdings will integrate approximately 1,333 hectares (20,000 mu) across eight agricultural bases in mainland China. These bases supply a wide range of products including vegetables, fresh produce, beef, pork, lamb, and eggs, enabling direct delivery from origin to Hong Kong markets. Pine Forest Holdings has also secured strategic partnerships with major local markets to promote the food supply chain’s implementation and jointly build an efficient, transparent smart agriculture ecosystem.




Intelligent Cold Chain and Diversified Processing to Ensure Safety and Freshness



The Group will consolidate its entire food supply chain within Reitar Logtech’s automated cold chain warehouse in Kwai Chung, with a total area exceeding 200,000 square feet, enabling centralized cold storage and secondary distribution. This ensures food safety and freshness from the place of origin to consumers’ tables. Pine Forest Holdings is also actively expanding its prepared food and food processing operations to further diversify local food supply.




Technological Innovation: Building a Smart Agriculture Ecosystem



Pine Forest Holdings will fully apply Reitar Logtech’s three core technological innovations:





  • Blockchain Traceability:

    Recording comprehensive data from origin, processing, transportation, to sales, enhancing transparency and food safety.



  • Digital Payment Integration:

    Exploring compliant stablecoin payment systems to optimize capital flow and improve supply chain financial efficiency.



  • Intelligent Cold Chain Management:

    Utilizing IoT and AI technologies for real-time monitoring of temperature, inventory, and transportation, ensuring product quality.






Digital Asset Reserves Driving Supply Chain Financial Innovation



Reitar Logtech has launched a digital asset reserve strategy totaling up to USD 1.5 billion

1

, and plans to introduce its proprietary RBTC token and RHKD stablecoin, both anchored by Bitcoin. In the future, RBTC and RHKD will serve as key payment and settlement tools within the supply chain finance and Reitar ecosystem, enhancing liquidity and transparency, and pioneering a new paradigm of deep integration between blockchain finance and the real economy.




Industrial Synergy to Enhance the Food Supply Chain Ecosystem



Through Pine Forest Holdings, Reitar Logtech will continue to actively pursue industrial synergy by acquiring and vertically integrating high-quality food sources, cold chain logistics companies, food wholesalers, and retail agents. This strategy further strengthens the Group’s control over production, logistics, processing and sales, significantly improving food circulation efficiency, risk management, and market responsiveness, and consolidating its industry-leading position.




Looking Ahead: Model Export to Southeast Asia



As a hub for innovation in Hong Kong’s food supply chain, Pine Forest Holdings will actively replicate and export its successful model to Southeast Asia, promoting digitalization and modernization of food circulation in the Greater Bay Area and beyond. This will provide consumers with safer, more efficient, and transparent food choices.



Reitar Logtech and Pine Forest Holdings will continue to drive smart agriculture and food supply chain upgrades through technological innovation and industrial synergy, collaborating with partners to build a sustainable food ecosystem for the future.





About Reitar Logtech




Reitar Logtech Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: RITR) went public on the NASDAQ in 2024 and is the first comprehensive industry solution provider in Asia focused on "Property + Logistics Technology" (PLT). As an industry pioneer in innovation, the group is committed to the full life cycle management of logistics assets and technology empowerment, building an integrated platform covering investment development, operational management, and digital transformation. Reitar drives innovation through "asset value enhancement" and "technology application," effectively achieving synergistic growth in clients' asset operational efficiency and economic benefits while promoting the efficient allocation and cross-industry integration of logistics industry resources.



______________________________________




1

Based on an illustrative BTC unit price of US$100,000 and the tentative 15,000 BTC subject to the BTC Program.



 



This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

                                                      
