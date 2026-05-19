This REIT Yielding 16% Just Landed a New $5 Million Bet From EMG Holdings

Key Points

EMG Holdings initiated a stake in Dynex Capital in the first quarter with a purchase of 345,000 shares.

The quarter-end value of the position was $4.40 million, resulting from the acquisition of the new shares.

The transaction represented a 1.20% increase relative to EMG Holdings’ 13F reportable assets under management.

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On May 19, 2026, EMG Holdings disclosed a new position in Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX), acquiring 345,000 shares in an estimated $4.74 million trade based on quarterly average pricing.

What happened

According to an SEC filing dated May 19, 2026, EMG Holdings reported acquiring 345,000 shares of Dynex Capital during the first quarter. The estimated value of this transaction, based on the period's average closing price, was approximately $4.74 million. At quarter-end, the position was valued at $4.40 million, reflecting both the purchase and subsequent price changes.

What else to know

Top holdings after the filing: NYSE: EFC: $11.39 million (16.7% of AUM) NYSE: MFA: $6.12 million (9.0% of AUM) NYSE: MHO: $5.84 million (8.6% of AUM) NYSE: PFSI: $5.74 million (8.4% of AUM) NYSE: CPT: $5.39 million (7.9% of AUM)

As of May 18, 2026, Dynex Capital shares were priced at $12.99, up about 3% over the past year.

Company Overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $304 million Net Income (TTM) $241.8 million Dividend Yield 16% Price (as of market close 2026-05-18) $12.99

Company Snapshot

Dynex Capital invests in agency and non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), including residential and commercial MBS, as well as CMBS interest-only securities.

It operates as a mortgage REIT, generating income primarily from net interest spread on leveraged MBS portfolios; distributes at least 90% of taxable income as dividends to maintain REIT status.

Dynex serves institutional investors and income-focused shareholders seeking exposure to U.S. mortgage-backed securities markets.

Dynex Capital is a specialized mortgage REIT that invests in agency and non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), with a reported dividend yield of 15.89%. The company invests in both agency MBS, which carry a guaranty of principal payment by U.S. government agencies or government-sponsored entities, and non-agency MBS, and generally distributes at least 90% of its taxable income as dividends to maintain REIT status.

What this transaction means for investors

Mortgage REITs have spent the past few years getting whipsawed by rate volatility, but funds willing to step in now seem to be betting that financing conditions stabilize enough for spreads and dividends to remain attractive, and that might be what’s happening here.



Dynex’s nearly 16% dividend yield is obviously a huge part of the appeal, especially when investors are often searching for reliable income. But the latest quarter also showed how volatile the business can be. The company posted a net loss of $83 million and reported a 2.5% negative economic return as widening mortgage spreads hurt book value.



At the same time, management aggressively expanded the portfolio, raising $442 million in equity capital and deploying roughly $6 billion into investments during the quarter. Meanwhile, liquidity remained strong at $1.3 billion, or 46% of total equity. Keeping in mind the yield and some optimistic expectations, it’s not surprising that a fund like EMG would be leaning in now.

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Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.