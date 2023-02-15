REIT Stocks To Buy Now? 2 To Know

Real estate investment trusts (REITs) are a popular investment vehicle that provides investors with exposure to the real estate market. REITs are companies that own, operate, or finance income-generating real estate assets, such as office buildings, apartment complexes, hotels, and shopping centers. They offer investors a range of benefits, such as high dividend yields, liquidity, and diversification.

Investing in REIT stocks can provide investors with access to a variety of real estate assets without having to purchase individual properties. REITs also offer investors a way to participate in the real estate market without the high costs and management responsibilities associated with owning physical real estate. Additionally, REITs are required to distribute at least 90% of their taxable income to shareholders in the form of dividends, making them an attractive option for income-seeking investors.

However, it is important to note that investing in REIT stocks also carries risks, such as exposure to changes in interest rates, regulatory risks, and property market fluctuations. As with any investment, it is crucial to conduct thorough research and analysis before making investment decisions in REIT stocks. With this being said, here are two REIT stocks to check out in the stock market right now.

REIT Stocks To Watch Now

American Tower Corporation (NYSE: AMT)

(NYSE: AMT) Public Storage (NYSE: PSA)

American Tower Corp. (AMT Stock)

To begin, American Tower Corporation (AMT) is a real estate investment trust. In short, the company owns and operates a global portfolio of communications infrastructure, including cell towers, rooftop sites, and small cell networks.

Last month, American Tower Corp announced that it will release its fourth-quarter and full-year 2022 financial results. In detail, the company is set to release its fourth-quarter and full-year 2022 results on Thursday, February 23, 2023. To recap, during Q3 2022, AMT reported earnings per share of $2.36 and revenue of $2.7 billion.

In 2023 thus far, American Tower stock is up slightly year-to-date by 0.77%. Furthermore, during Wednesday’s afternoon trading session, AMT stock is trading up 0.58% at $216.33 per share.

Source: TD Ameritrade TOS

Public Storage (PSA Stock)

Next, Public Storage (PSA) is a self-storage real estate investment trust that owns and operates a portfolio of self-storage facilities in the United States and Europe. PSA is one of the largest self-storage companies in the world.

Continuing on, just this month, the company announced that has increased its quarterly common dividend. Diving in, PSA has announced a 50% increase in its regular common quarterly dividend, from $2.00 to $3.00 per share. This increase results in an annualized increase in the regular common dividend from $8.00 to $12.00 per share. As a result, this equals an annual dividend yield of 4.00% for shareholders.

Additionally, year-to-date so far, shares of PSA stock have rebounded by 9.39%. While, on Wednesday afternoon, PSA stock is trading slightly down on the day by 0.31% at $299.94 per share.

Source: TD Ameritrade TOS

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.