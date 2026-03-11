This REIT Stock Is Down 40% in a Year, but One Fund Just Disclosed a New $38 Million Investment

Key Points

Rush Island Management acquired 2,928,659 shares of Americold Realty Trust in the fourth quarter.

The quarter-end position value increased by $37.66 million, reflecting the new share purchase.

The new position places Americold Realty Trust outside the fund's top five holdings.

Rush Island Management initiated a new position in Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD), acquiring 2,928,659 shares worth $37.66 million in the fourth quarter, according to a February 17, 2026, SEC filing.

What happened

According to an SEC filing dated February 17, 2026, Rush Island Management disclosed a new stake in Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD), acquiring 2,928,659 shares during the fourth quarter of 2025. The quarter-end value of this holding also stood at $37.66 million, reflecting both the share acquisition and stock price movement over the period.

What else to know

This was a new position for the fund, representing 2.35% of its $1.60 billion in 13F reportable assets under management as of December 31, 2025.

Top holdings after the filing: NASDAQ:SBAC: $227.78 million (14.2% of AUM) NYSE:ESS: $166.75 million (10.4% of AUM) NYSE:HR: $152.68 million (9.5% of AUM) NYSE:NNN: $151.91 million (9.5% of AUM) NYSE:UDR: $130.81 million (8.2% of AUM)

As of February 17, 2026, shares were priced at $12.32, down roughly 40% over the past year and well underperforming the S&P 500’s roughly 20% gain in the same period.

Company overview

Metric Value Price (as of market close 2026-02-17) $12.32 Market Capitalization $3.51 billion Revenue (TTM) $2.61 billion Dividend Yield 7.5%

Company snapshot

Americold Realty Trust operates temperature-controlled warehouses, providing refrigerated storage and logistics solutions for food producers, processors, distributors, and retailers.

The company owns and operates a global network of temperature-controlled facilities used for storage and logistics in the food supply chain.

Americold's primary customers include food manufacturers, processors, distributors, and major grocery retailers requiring reliable cold storage and supply chain support.

Americold Realty Trust, Inc. is the world's largest publicly traded REIT specializing in temperature-controlled warehousing, with a portfolio of facilities and refrigerated storage across multiple continents. The company leverages its scale and integrated logistics capabilities to serve as a critical link in the global food supply chain.

What this transaction means for investors

Americold Realty Trust operates one of the world’s largest networks of refrigerated warehouses, handling everything from frozen vegetables to meat and pharmaceutical products. That infrastructure sits at the center of a supply chain that has grown increasingly complex as grocery retailers and food producers expand distribution networks and push for faster delivery.



Nevertheless, the stock has struggled, down 40% in a year and 8% since the start of the quarter. That selloff came even as Americold continued expanding its global warehouse footprint and investing in automation to improve margins. Total revenue last quarter was $658.5 million, down 1% from one year prior, as the firm posted a net loss of $88.3 million, or $0.31 per share, worse than the $0.13 per share loss one year prior.



Within the portfolio, the position fits alongside other real estate holdings such as apartment and infrastructure REITs. Those positions collectively suggest a strategy built around income-producing assets tied to essential services rather than cyclical growth sectors, and with management pointing to cost-reduction initiatives as a focus going forward, there do seem to be reasons why Americold stock might be poised for a turnaround.

Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends NNN REIT. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

