REIT Capital Market Activity Soars in November

There was a major turnaround for US REITs in November as the industry raised $5.1 billion of capital compared to $1.3 billion in October. It was also an 89% increase from last November’s figure of $2.7 billion. YTD, the sector has raised $53.4 billion in capital, an 18% increase from last year’s first 11 months.

Nearly all of the capital raising came from debt issuance with the remainder from common and preferred equity offerings. The biggest contributors were hotel landlord Service Properties Trust and mall owner and operator Simon Property Group who raised $1 billion each. Realty Income Group raised $951 million through two separate debt offerings.

YTD, the biggest debt issuance has been Uniti Group’s $2.6 billion at the start of the year. And the biggest capital raiser has been American Tower at $7.1 billion followed by Prologis at $5.4 billion.

In terms of subsectors, specialty REITs, which encompass advertising, casino, communications, datacenter, energy infrastructure, farmland, and timber, had the most capital raised at $17.4 billion. Next was retail REITs at $9.4 billion, followed by industrial REITs at $7.9 billion.

Finsum: November was a successful month for REITs in terms of capital raising, significantly better than last month and last year. Nearly all of it was through debt issuance.

real estate

inflation

risk

