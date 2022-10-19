REIT and Currency Hedged: 2 ETFs to Watch for Outsized Volume

In the last trading session, Wall Street continued its second day of rally on bouts of strong earnings reports. Among the top ETFs, SPY gained 1.2% and DIA added 1.1%, while QQQ moved 0.8% up on the day.



Two more specialized ETFs are worth noting as both saw trading volume that was far outside of normal. In fact, both these funds experienced volume levels that were more than double their average for the most-recent trading session. This could make these ETFs the ones to watch out for in the days ahead to see if this trend of extra interest continues.



ICF : Volume 5.75 Times Average



This REIT ETF was in the spotlight as around 322,000 shares moved hands compared with an average of 205,000 shares a day. We also saw some price movement as ICF gained 1.1% in the last session.



The move was largely the result of rising shelter cost that could have a big impact on REIT ETFs like the ones we find in this ETF portfolio. ICF has declined 11% over the past month and has a Zacks ETF Rank #2 (Buy) with a Medium risk outlook.



DXJ : Volume 3.85 Times Average



This Japan currency-hedged ETF was under the microscope as nearly 1.2 million shares moved hands. This compared with an average trading volume of roughly 528,000 shares and came as DXJ shed 0.4% in the last trading session.



The movement can largely be blamed on a rising dollar, and a falling yen that have raised the appeal for currency hedged ETFs. DXJ has plunged 1.1% in a month’s time and has a Zacks ETF Rank #3 (Hold) with a Medium risk outlook.



Want key ETF info delivered straight to your inbox?

Zacks’ free Fund Newsletter will brief you on top news and analysis, as well as top-performing ETFs, each week.Get it free >>



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Invesco QQQ (QQQ): ETF Research Reports



SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY): ETF Research Reports



SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (DIA): ETF Research Reports



WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity ETF (DXJ): ETF Research Reports



iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (ICF): ETF Research Reports



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.