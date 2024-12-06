Reinvent Technology Partners call volume above normal and directionally bullish

Bullish option flow detected in Reinvent Technology Partners with 20,336 calls trading, 10x expected, and implied vol increasing over 6 points to 100.74%. Mar-25 10 calls and Jan-25 7 calls are the most active options, with total volume in those strikes near 8,900 contracts. The Put/Call Ratio is 0.12. Earnings are expected on February 12th.

