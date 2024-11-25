Reinvent Technology Partners call volume above normal and directionally bullish

Bullish option flow detected in Reinvent Technology Partners with 4,324 calls trading, 1.0x expected, and implied vol increasing over 1 point to 96.89%. Mar-25 6 calls and Dec-24 7.5 calls are the most active options, with total volume in those strikes near 2,400 contracts. The Put/Call Ratio is 0.11. Earnings are expected on February 12th.

