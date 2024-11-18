Reinvent Technology Partners call volume above normal and directionally bullish

Bullish option flow detected in Reinvent Technology Partners with 15,801 calls trading, 7x expected, and implied vol increasing almost 11 points to 100.45%. Dec-24 7.5 calls and Dec-24 6 calls are the most active options, with total volume in those strikes near 5,000 contracts. The Put/Call Ratio is 0.18. Earnings are expected on February 12th.
