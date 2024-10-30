Bullish option flow detected in Reinvent Technology Partners with 6,414 calls trading, 3x expected, and implied vol increasing over 2 points to 105.87%. Nov-24 8 calls and Jan-25 7 puts are the most active options, with total volume in those strikes near 5,400 contracts. The Put/Call Ratio is 0.24. Earnings are expected on October 30th.
- Reinvent Technology Partners call volume above normal and directionally bullish
- Aurora Innovation price target raised to $5 from $3 at Evercore ISI
- U.S. may ban Chinese and Russian autonomous vehicles technology, Nikkei says
