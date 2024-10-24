Reinvent Technology Partners call volume above normal and directionally bullish

Bullish option flow detected in Reinvent Technology Partners with 3,976 calls trading, 1.7x expected, and implied vol increasing almost 2 points to 99.35%. Nov-24 6 calls and Nov-24 7 calls are the most active options, with total volume in those strikes near 3,000 contracts. The Put/Call Ratio is 0.26. Earnings are expected on October 30th.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on AUR:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.