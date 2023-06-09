Reinsurer Scor's chairman Denis Kessler dies aged 71

News & Insights

June 09, 2023

PARIS, June 9 (Reuters) - Scor's SCOR.PA non-executive chairman Denis Kessler, credited with making the French reinsurer one of the leading players in its field, has died aged 71, the company said on Friday.

Kessler joined Scor in November 2002 as its chairman and chief executive, a position he kept until June 2021, when Laurent Rousseau was appointed CEO. That came amid a campaign led by activist investor CIAM to oust Kessler due to share price underperformance and concerns about corporate governance.

CIAM was also unhappy Kessler had, in 2019, successfully opposed an 8.5 billion euro ($9.2 billion) takeover attempt by Scor's largest shareholder Covea.

Rousseau was replaced last May by Thierry Leger as CEO.

Scor's vice-chairman of the board, Augustin de Romanet, will be acting chair until a new one is appointed.

"(...) Denis Kessler turned the group around in spectacular fashion over a period of more than two decades, enabling it to become a leading global reinsurer," Scor said in a statement.

Scor shares were up more than 4.5% at 1120 GMT, at 24,58 euros, outperforming a 0.6% decline in the Stoxx Europe 600 Insurance Index .SXIP.

($1 = 0.9294 euros)

(Reporting by Benoit Van Overstraeten Editing by Mark Potter)

((benoit.vanoverstraeten@thomsonreuters.com; +33149495339;))

