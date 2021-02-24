SCOR

Reinsurer Scor sees further COVID-19 claims as profits fall

French reinsurer Scor reported lower profits on Wednesday and forecast more claims from the COVID-19 pandemic, which has hit insurers and businesses across the world.

Scor posted a fourth quarter net income of 99 million euros ($120.29 million), down from 135 million in the third quarter, although the company said its financial liquidity remained strong, enabling it to propose a dividend of 1.80 euros.

Scor, which in 2018 rebuffed a takeover bid from rival Covea, and its larger peers such as Swiss Re SRENH.S have all faced large insurance claims from the COVID-19 pandemic.

($1 = 0.8230 euros)

