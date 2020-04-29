Reinsurer SCOR Q1 net income rises, warns of coronavirus impact

PARIS, April 29 (Reuters) - French reinsurer SCOR SCOR.PA said on Wednesday its first-quarter net income jumped 23.7% as its operations were not materially affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, but warned of an increased level of claims and asset impairments in 2020.

While the pandemic was declared during the first quarter of 2020, SCOR's global property and casualty business received no material-related claims for the period, the reinsurer said.

(Reporting by Maya Nikolaeva, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

