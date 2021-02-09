Reinsurer Scor posts rise in contract renewals, keeps financial targets

PARIS, Feb 9 (Reuters) - French reinsurer Scor SCOR.PA reported on Tuesday a rise in its renewals of contracts and premiums, and added it was sticking to its earlier financial targets for growth and profits.

Scor said its premiums increased by 15.9% from a year earlier to 3.45 billion euros ($4.2 billion), with an overall average price increase of 7.8%.

($1 = 0.8278 euros)

