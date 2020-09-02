Reinsurance rates at low double-digit percentage points at Jan 2021 -Fitch

LONDON, Sept 2 (Reuters) - Global reinsurance premium rates are likely to rise by "low double-digit" percentage points at the key Jan 2021 renewal season, a Fitch analyst said on Wednesday.

"The higher increases will still continue to be in the U.S. and on the property side," Brian Schneider, Fitch's global head of reinsurance, told a webinar.

Claims from COVID-19 and natural catastrophes such as Hurricane Laura and Californian wildfires have contributed to expectations of higher rates, Schneider said.

(Reporting by Carolyn Cohn; editing by David Evans)

((carolyn.cohn@thomsonreuters.com; 44 207 542 6320; Reuters Messaging: carolyn.cohn.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.