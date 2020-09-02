US Markets
Reinsurance rates at low double-digit percentage points at Jan 2021 -Fitch

Carolyn Cohn Reuters
LONDON, Sept 2 (Reuters) - Global reinsurance premium rates are likely to rise by "low double-digit" percentage points at the key Jan 2021 renewal season, a Fitch analyst said on Wednesday.

"The higher increases will still continue to be in the U.S. and on the property side," Brian Schneider, Fitch's global head of reinsurance, told a webinar.

Claims from COVID-19 and natural catastrophes such as Hurricane Laura and Californian wildfires have contributed to expectations of higher rates, Schneider said.

