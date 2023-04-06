Reinsurance Group (RGA) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Reinsurance Group (RGA) closed the most recent trading day at $133.07, moving -1.43% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.36% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.01%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1.91%.

Coming into today, shares of the reinsurance company had lost 4.8% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector lost 7.22%, while the S&P 500 gained 1.24%.

Reinsurance Group will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, Reinsurance Group is projected to report earnings of $3.34 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 610.64%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $4.19 billion, up 3.38% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $15.74 per share and revenue of $17.37 billion, which would represent changes of +9.08% and +3.63%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Reinsurance Group. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.4% lower within the past month. Reinsurance Group is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Reinsurance Group is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 8.58. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 7.66.

The Insurance - Life Insurance industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 76, putting it in the top 31% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (RGA)

