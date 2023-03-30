Reinsurance Group (RGA) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Reinsurance Group (RGA) closed at $132.42 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.82% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.57%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.43%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.33%.

Heading into today, shares of the reinsurance company had lost 8.8% over the past month, lagging the Finance sector's loss of 6.53% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.72% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Reinsurance Group as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $3.34, up 610.64% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $4.19 billion, up 3.38% from the year-ago period.

RGA's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $15.80 per share and revenue of $17.38 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +9.49% and +3.66%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Reinsurance Group should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Reinsurance Group currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Reinsurance Group has a Forward P/E ratio of 8.45 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 7.52, which means Reinsurance Group is trading at a premium to the group.

The Insurance - Life Insurance industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 91, putting it in the top 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

