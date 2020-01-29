Reinsurance Group (RGA) Q4 Earnings Miss, Revenues Beat

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated RGA reported fourth-quarter 2019 adjusted operating income of $3.43 per share, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 7.5%. Also, the bottom line declined 0.9% from the year-ago quarter’s figure.



Net foreign currency fluctuations had an adverse impact of 1 cent on the bottom line.



Reinsurance Group's operating revenues of $3.8 billion beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 4.6%. The top line also improved 10.1% year over year.



Net premiums of $3 billion rose 6.4% year over year. Investment income increased 29.7% from the prior-year quarter to $677 million. Average investment yield improved 11 basis points to 4.55% due to higher variable investment income.



Total benefits and expenses at Reinsurance Group increased 10.7% year over year to $3.5 billion. Higher claims and other policy benefits, interest credited, operating costs and interest expense resulted in cost escalation.

Quarterly Segment Update



U.S. and Latin America: Total pre-tax income increased 73.4% to $189 million in the quarter under discussion.



The Traditional segment reported pre-tax adjusted operating income of $83 million, down 9.8% year over year, attributable to above-average variable investment income and favorable Group experience. It was offset by adverse individual mortality experience driven by large claims. Net premiums rose 4% from the year-ago quarter to $1.6 billion.



Asset Intensive segment’s pre-tax adjusted operating income improved 22.6% to $65 million. Capital Solutions business reported pre-tax adjusted operating income of $26 million, which increased 30% year over year.



Canada: Total pre-tax income decreased 25.5% to $35 million.



Traditional segment’s pre-tax adjusted operating income decreased 46% year over year to $27 million due to modestly unfavorable individual mortality experience. However, forex had an adverse effect of $5 million on the metric. Net premiums increased 3% to $276 million. Net foreign currency fluctuations had an adverse impact of $25 million.



Financial Solutions segment’s pre-tax adjusted operating income increased 250% year over year to $7 million, attributable to income from a new fee-based transaction, while net foreign currency fluctuations had an immaterial effect on pre-tax income and pre-tax adjusted operating income.



Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA): Total pre-tax income of $95 million increased 86.3% from the prior-year quarter’s figure.



Pre-tax adjusted operating income of the traditional segment was $23 million, up 53.3% year over year, primarily due to favorable underwriting experience across most of the region. Net foreign currency fluctuations had an adverse impact of $1 million. Premiums increased 4% to $368 million in the quarter. Foreign currency exchange rates had an adverse effect of $4 million on the metric.



Financial Solutions segment delivered pre-tax adjusted operating income of $73 million, up 62.2% from the year-ago quarter. Net foreign currency fluctuations had an immaterial effect on the metric.



Asia/Pacific: Total pre-tax income of nearly $25 million increased 25% from the prior-year quarter.



Traditional segment’s pre-tax adjusted operating income of $12 million was down 64.7% attributable to loss in Australia that was roughly similar to third-quarter levels. Net foreign currency fluctuations impacted results favorably by $2 million. Premiums increased 7% to $659 million, reflecting growth in new and existing treaties in Asia, slightly offset by a reduction in Australia. Foreign currency exchange rates had an adverse effect of $3 million on net premiums.



Financial Solutions segment’s pre-tax adjusted operating income increased 300% to $8 million, attributable to new business in Asia. Net premiums increased significantly to $38 million, attributable to new treaties added in 2019.



Corporate and Other: Pre-tax adjusted operating loss was $40 million, wider than $33 million in the prior-year period, primarily due to higher incentive compensation accruals and higher costs related to strategic initiatives.



Financial Update



As of Dec 31, 2019, Reinsurance Group had assets worth $76.7 billion, up 18.9% from the level at 2018 end.



As of Dec 31, 2019, Reinsurance Group’s book value per share, excluding accumulated other comprehensive income, grew 8.6% year over year to $135.10.



Adjusted return on equity was 10.5%.



The company exited the quarter with $900 million in excess capital.



Capital Deployment



Reinsurance Group deployed capital of $78 million for in-force and other transactions.



The board of directors approved a dividend of 70 cents per share, unchanged from the prior payout. This marked the 11th straight year of double-digit percentage increase.



The dividend will be paid out on Feb 27 to shareholders of record as of Feb 6.



