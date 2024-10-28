Reinsurance Group (RGA) Q3 Earnings Preview: What You Should Know Beyond the Headline Estimates

Analysts on Wall Street project that Reinsurance Group (RGA) will announce quarterly earnings of $5.15 per share in its forthcoming report, representing a decline of 7.5% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $5.03 billion, declining 4.7% from the same quarter last year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone an upward revision of 0.9% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Reinsurance Group metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenues- Other revenues' should come in at $101.48 million. The estimate suggests a change of -0.5% year over year.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenues- Net premiums' stands at $4.02 billion. The estimate points to a change of -5.6% from the year-ago quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Pre-tax adjusted operating income (loss)- Total Asia Pacific' will reach $144.30 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $178 million.

Analysts expect 'Pre-tax adjusted operating income (loss)- Total Canada' to come in at $43.23 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $40 million in the same quarter last year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Pre-tax adjusted operating income (loss)- Total U.S. and Latin America' of $202.93 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $239 million.

Analysts forecast 'Pre-tax adjusted operating income (loss)- Total EMEA' to reach $96.43 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $49 million.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Pre-tax adjusted operating income (loss)- Asia Pacific Traditional' will reach $83.51 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $134 million.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Pre-tax adjusted operating income (loss)- Asia Pacific Financial Solutions' should arrive at $58.89 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $44 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Pre-tax adjusted operating income (loss)- Canada Traditional' at $30.32 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $10 million in the same quarter last year.

Analysts predict that the 'Pre-tax adjusted operating income (loss)- U.S. and Latin America- Traditional' will reach $113.26 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $103 million in the same quarter last year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Pre-tax adjusted operating income (loss)- EMEA Financial Solutions' will likely reach $79.69 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $108 million in the same quarter last year.



Shares of Reinsurance Group have experienced a change of -2.4% in the past month compared to the +2% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), RGA is expected to outperform the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

