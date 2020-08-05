Reinsurance Group (RGA) Q2 Earnings Beat, Revenues Miss

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated RGA reported second-quarter 2020 adjusted operating income of $1.36 per share against the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $1.02. However, the bottom line declined 58.9% from the year-ago quarter’s figure.



Net foreign currency fluctuations had an adverse impact of 4 cents on the bottom line.



Reinsurance Group witnessed increased net premiums and solid results in Asia/Pacific, and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) segments, offset by soft performance at U.S. and Latin America and Canada segments.

Operational Update

Reinsurance Group's operating revenues of $3.5 billion improved 2% year over year. However, the top line missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.02%.



Net premiums of $2.8 billion rose 0.9% year over year. Investment income (excluding spread-based businesses and the value of associated derivatives) decreased 1% from the prior-year quarter to $305 million. Average investment yield decreased 31 basis points from the prior-year period to 4.07% due to lower variable investment income and an increase in cash and cash equivalents.



Total benefits and expenses at Reinsurance Group increased 6.4% year over year to $3.4 billion. Higher claims and other policy benefits, interest credited and policy acquisition costs and other insurance expenses resulted in cost escalation.

Quarterly Segment Update

U.S. and Latin America: Total pre-tax adjusted operating loss was $78 million in the quarter under discussion against pre-tax income of $148 million in the year-ago quarter.



The Traditional segment reported pre-tax adjusted operating loss of $165 million against the year-ago income of $59 million, reflecting unfavorable individual mortality experience due to excess claims that were probably COVID-19 related. Net premiums rose 3.1% from the year-ago quarter to $1.4 billion.



Asset Intensive segment’s pre-tax adjusted operating income decreased 8.7% to $63 million. Capital Solutions business reported pre-tax adjusted operating income of $24 million, which increased 20% year over year, attributable to new business.



Canada: Total pre-tax adjusted operating income declined 10.2% to $44 million.



Traditional segment’s pre-tax adjusted operating income decreased 11.1% to $40 million due to negative impact from COVID-19 claims, partially offset by favorable Group experience. However, forex had an adverse effect of $1 million on the metric. Net premiums decreased 3.8% to $254 million due to adverse foreign currency effects of $9 million.



Financial Solutions segment’s pre-tax adjusted operating income of $4 million remained unchanged from the year-ago period. Net foreign currency fluctuations had an immaterial effect on pre-tax income and pre-tax adjusted operating income.



Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA): Total pre-tax adjusted operating income of $95 million increased 46.1% from the prior-year quarter’s figure.



Pre-tax adjusted operating income of the traditional segment was $16 million, flat year over year. The results were in line with management's expectations as the negative impact from COVID-19 claims in the U.K. were offset by favorable morbidity experience overall and favorable mortality experience in Continental Europe.



Net foreign currency fluctuations had a negative impact of $2 million. Premiums increased 0.3% year over year to $352 million. Foreign currency exchange rates adversely impacted net premiums by $20 million.



Financial Solutions segment delivered pre-tax adjusted operating income of $79 million, up 61.2% from the year-ago quarter, indicating favorable longevity experience. Net foreign currency fluctuations had an adverse impact of $2 million on the metric.



Asia/Pacific: Total pre-tax adjusted operating income of nearly $59 million increased 55.3% from the prior-year quarter.



Traditional segment’s pre-tax adjusted operating income of $47 million was up 38.2%. Net foreign currency fluctuations had a favorable effect of $2 million on the metric. Premiums increased 0.2% to $607 million. Foreign currency exchange rates had an adverse effect of $12 million on net premiums.



Financial Solutions segment’s pre-tax adjusted operating income increased 200% to $12 million, attributable to continued new business growth in Asia. Net premiums decreased 29.5% to $31 million. Foreign currency exchange rates had a favorable effect of $1 million on net premiums.



Corporate and Other: Pre-tax adjusted operating loss was $11 million, narrower than $33 million in the prior-year period.

Financial Update

As of Jun 30, 2020, Reinsurance Group had assets worth $80.7 billion, up 5.2% from the level at 2019 end.



As of Jun 30, 2020, Reinsurance Group’s book value per share, excluding accumulated other comprehensive income, grew 0.2% year over year to $128.82.



Adjusted return on equity was 7.8%, reflecting a contraction of 320 bps year over year.



The company exited the quarter with $1.4 billion in excess capital.

Capital Deployment

The board of directors approved a dividend of 70 cents. The dividend will be paid out on Sep 1, 2020 to shareholders of record as of Aug 14.

Zacks Rank

Reinsurance Group currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Performance of Other Insurers

Of the insurance industry players that have reported second-quarter results so far, earnings of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. AJG, First American Financial Corporation FAF and AXIS Capital Holdings Limited AXS beat the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate.

