Reinsurance Group (RGA) Q1 Earnings Miss, Revenues Up Y/Y

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated RGA reported first-quarter 2020 adjusted operating income of $1.41 per share, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 46.4%. The bottom line alsodeclined 46% from the year-ago quarter.

The company’s results were negatively impacted by foreign currency fluctuations and hindered growth in Asia. Further, the COVID-19 pandemic affected the results as well.

Operational Update

Reinsurance Group's operating revenues of $3.5 billion improved 2.3% year over year. The upside can be attributed to improved premiums and strong investment income.

Net premiums of $2.8 billion rose 3% year over year. Investment income increased 2.4% from the prior-year quarter to $594 million. However, average investment yield deteriorated 41 basis points to 4.08% owing to below-average variable investment income.

Total benefits and expenses at Reinsurance Group increased 3% year over year to $3.3 billion. Higher claims and other policy benefits, interest credited and interest expense resulted in cost escalation.

Quarterly Segment Update

U.S. and Latin America: The Traditional segment’s total pre-tax loss came in at $62 million in the first quarteragainst the prior-year quarter’s income of $12 million.

Pre-tax adjusted operating loss amounted to $55 million against the prior-year quarter’s adjusted operating income of $18 million. The downside can be attributed tolower variable investment income and adverse individual mortality experience on account of higher claims.Net premiums inched up 1% from the year-ago quarter to $1.4 billion.

Asset Intensive segment’s pre-tax adjusted operating income declined 28.3% to $43 million. Nevertheless, Capital Solutions business reported pre-tax adjusted operating income of $23 million, which improved 27.8% year over year.

Canada: The Traditional segment’s total pre-tax income decreased 54.9% year over year to $23 million.

Pre-tax adjusted operating income declined 20% year over year to $36 million, due to modestly favorable individual mortality experience. Further, forex had a favorable effect of $1 million on the metric. Net premiums increased 2% year over year to $260 million. Net foreign currency fluctuations had an adverse impact of $3 million.

Financial Solutions segment’s pre-tax income and pre-tax adjusted operating income increased 200% year over year to $3 million. Net foreign currency fluctuations had an immaterial effect on pre-tax income and pre-tax adjusted operating income.

Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA): Total pre-tax income and pre-tax adjusted operating income of the traditional segment was $17 million, up 6.3% year over year. The upside can be attributed to favorable underwriting experience primarily inthe U.K. Net foreign currency fluctuations had an immaterial effect on pre-tax income and pre-tax adjusted operating income. Premiums increased 7% to $390 million in the reported quarter. Foreign currency exchange rates had an adverse effect of $13 million on the metric.

Financial Solutions segment delivered pre-tax adjusted operating income of $36 million, up 2.9% from the year-ago quarter. Net foreign currency fluctuations had an adverse effect of $1 million on pre-tax income and pre-tax adjusted operating income.

Asia/Pacific: Total pre-tax income and pre-tax adjusted operating income of the traditional segment was $24 million, down 35.1% year over year. Net foreign currency fluctuations impacted results adversely by $1 million. Premiums decreased slightly from the year-ago quarter to $636 million, due to decline in premiums from Australia and limitedgrowth in Asia. Foreign currency exchange rates had an unfavorable effect of $16 million on net premiums.

Financial Solutions segment’s pre-tax adjusted operating income soared 233.3% year over year to $10 million, attributable to new business in Asia. Net premiums improved significantly to $74 million, attributable to addition of new treaties in 2019.

Corporate and Other: Pre-tax adjusted operating loss was $19 million, narrower than loss of $20 million in the prior-year period, primarily owingto reducedgeneral expenses.

Financial Update

As of Mar 31, 2020, Reinsurance Group had assets worth $75.7 billion, up 13.4% from the level at prior-year quarter end.

As of Mar 31, 2020, Reinsurance Group’s book value per share, excluding accumulated other comprehensive income, grew 4.9% year over year to $132.55.

Adjusted return on equity was 9.5%.

The company exited the quarter with $700 million in excess capital.

Capital Deployment

Reinsurance Group deployed capital of $55 million for in-force and other transactions.

The company also bought back shares worth $153 million in the quarter.

The board of directors approved a dividend of 70 cents per share, unchanged from the prior payout. The dividend will be paid out on Jun 4 to shareholders of record as of May 21.

