Reinsurance Group (RGA), Modern Woodmen Ink Reinsurance Deal

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated RGA completed an annuity reinsurance transaction with Modern Woodmen of America. Per the agreement, a subsidiary of Reinsurance Group will reinsure a seasoned block of the U.S. annuity business.



Management of Reinsurance Group noted the transaction is in sync with the company’s strategy to grow its asset-intensive business. The asset-intensive business is part of its financial solution.



Larry Carson, executive vice president, Global Financial Solutions, Reinsurance Group, stated that the customized mutually beneficial transaction will help Modern Woodmen achieve specific capital and risk-management objectives.



Reinsurance Group is among the leading global providers of life reinsurance and financial solutions, with $3.4 trillion of life reinsurance in force and assets of $84.8 billion as of Mar 31, 2021. It manages the asset-intensive business to provide a targeted spread between the interest rate earned on investments and the interest rate credited to the underlying interest-sensitive contract liabilities.



The company has a leading presence in the United States and Latin American traditional markets. It expands its product line with market-leading services, capabilities, expertise and innovation. Significant value embedded in the in-force business generates predictable long-term earnings. Product line expansion also contributes to risk diversification.



Shares of Reinsurance Group have gained 7.8% year to date compared with the industry’s growth of 7.7%. Its mix of organic and transactional opportunities, niche position in the reinsurance markets and expansion of the international footprint should help it maintain the momentum.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The company currently carries a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).

