Reinsurance Group (RGA) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Reinsurance Group (RGA) closed the most recent trading day at $143.98, moving -1.09% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.08%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.34%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 11.55%.

Coming into today, shares of the reinsurance company had gained 3.67% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector lost 1.02%, while the S&P 500 lost 1.03%.

Reinsurance Group will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $3.62, up 746.43% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $4.31 billion, up 0.84% from the year-ago period.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Reinsurance Group. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.4% higher within the past month. Reinsurance Group currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Digging into valuation, Reinsurance Group currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 9.36. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 8.65.

The Insurance - Life Insurance industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 32, putting it in the top 13% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

