Reinsurance Group price target raised to $245 from $235 at RBC Capital

RBC Capital raised the firm’s price target on Reinsurance Group (RGA) to $245 from $235 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares. The company reported another upside quarter on momentum across its segments – particularly in EMEA & APAC – and while the actuarial review caused some noise, its underlying profitability remains healthy and its premium growth was solid with multiple new business wins, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

