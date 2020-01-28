Reinsurance Group Of America Q4 Profit Misses Estimates - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (RGA) reported fourth-quarter adjusted operating income of $219 million, or $3.43 per share, compared to $222 million, or $3.46 per share, a year ago. On average, ten analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $3.66, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Fourth quarter consolidated net premiums totaled $3.0 billion, up 6% from last year. Excluding spread-based businesses and the value of associated derivatives, investment income increased 10%, attributable to asset growth of 8% and higher variable investment income.

Over the intermediate term, the company continues to target growth in adjusted operating earnings per share in the 5% to 8% range, and adjusted operating return on equity of 10% to 12%.

The board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.70, payable February 27 to shareholders of record as of February 6.

