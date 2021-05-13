Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated's (NYSE:RGA) Shares Not Telling The Full Story

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated's (NYSE:RGA) price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 13.2x might make it look like a buy right now compared to the market in the United States, where around half of the companies have P/E ratios above 20x and even P/E's above 39x are quite common. Although, it's not wise to just take the P/E at face value as there may be an explanation why it's limited.

While the market has experienced earnings growth lately, Reinsurance Group of America's earnings have gone into reverse gear, which is not great. The P/E is probably low because investors think this poor earnings performance isn't going to get any better. If this is the case, then existing shareholders will probably struggle to get excited about the future direction of the share price.

NYSE:RGA Price Based on Past Earnings May 13th 2021

Is There Any Growth For Reinsurance Group of America?

There's an inherent assumption that a company should underperform the market for P/E ratios like Reinsurance Group of America's to be considered reasonable.

Retrospectively, the last year delivered a frustrating 2.1% decrease to the company's bottom line. As a result, earnings from three years ago have also fallen 65% overall. Therefore, it's fair to say the earnings growth recently has been undesirable for the company.

Shifting to the future, estimates from the six analysts covering the company suggest earnings should grow by 18% over the next year. That's shaping up to be similar to the 17% growth forecast for the broader market.

In light of this, it's peculiar that Reinsurance Group of America's P/E sits below the majority of other companies. Apparently some shareholders are doubtful of the forecasts and have been accepting lower selling prices.

The Bottom Line On Reinsurance Group of America's P/E

Typically, we'd caution against reading too much into price-to-earnings ratios when settling on investment decisions, though it can reveal plenty about what other market participants think about the company.

We've established that Reinsurance Group of America currently trades on a lower than expected P/E since its forecast growth is in line with the wider market. There could be some unobserved threats to earnings preventing the P/E ratio from matching the outlook. At least the risk of a price drop looks to be subdued, but investors seem to think future earnings could see some volatility.

Before you settle on your opinion, we've discovered 1 warning sign for Reinsurance Group of America that you should be aware of.

