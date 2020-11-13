Dividends
Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (RGA) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 16, 2020

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (RGA) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 16, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.7 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 03, 2020. Shareholders who purchased RGA prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 6th quarter that RGA has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $111.25, the dividend yield is 2.52%.

The previous trading day's last sale of RGA was $111.25, representing a -33.83% decrease from the 52 week high of $168.13 and a 100.85% increase over the 52 week low of $55.39.

RGA is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as China Life Insurance Company Limited (LFC) and Prudential Public Limited Company (PUK). RGA's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $7.87. Zacks Investment Research reports RGA's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -32.71%, compared to an industry average of -12.3%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the RGA Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to RGA through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have RGA as a top-10 holding:

  • iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (IJJ)
  • SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (based on S&P MidCap 400 Value (MDYV)
  • Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (IVOV).

The top-performing ETF of this group is IVOV with an increase of 14.99% over the last 100 days. IJJ has the highest percent weighting of RGA at 0.91%.

