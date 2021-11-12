Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (RGA) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 15, 2021

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (RGA) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 15, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.73 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 30, 2021. Shareholders who purchased RGA prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 4.29% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $112.18, the dividend yield is 2.6%.

The previous trading day's last sale of RGA was $112.18, representing a -16.86% decrease from the 52 week high of $134.93 and a 8.39% increase over the 52 week low of $103.50.

RGA is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Prudential Public Limited Company (PUK) and MetLife, Inc. (MET). RGA's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $8.67. Zacks Investment Research reports RGA's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -47.26%, compared to an industry average of 7.8%.

